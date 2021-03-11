Orlando Pirates lose another technical member

Khaya Ndubane

Plaine, who has been a Pirates technical team member since 2018, confirmed his departure on Thursday.

Orlando Pirates strength and conditioning coach Franck Plaine has announced that he has parted ways with the club.

Plaine, who has been a Pirates technical team member since 2018, confirmed his departure on Thursday, a day after Bucs played to a 0-0 draw with Algeria’s ES Setif in their opening CAF Confederation Cup froup match in Ghana on Wednesday.

“My time at Orlando Pirates has come to an end. One door shut, another one opens! I want thank Orlando Pirates for the opportunity to work with one of the biggest clubs in Africa, thank all collaborators and management of OPFC, thank all players and fans. I felt part of the family,” confirmed Plaine on his official Twitter account.

Plaine becomes the latest Bucs technical team member to leave the club after Michael Loftman, who was the first team performance analyst also left the club in November last year to pursue other avenues.

Loftman, who also spent six months as head coach of Pirates’ Multichoice Diski Challenge team, left Bucs after spending two years at the club.

