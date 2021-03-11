Pirates did well to get a point against ‘tactical’ Setif – Mothibi

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The Soweto giants played to a goalless stalemate with the Algerians at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana on Wednesday night.

Getting a point away from home is good for Orlando Pirates, but looking at the game you can tell that ES Setif was very defensive, says former Bucs striker James Mothibi.

ALSO READ: Pirates get crucial away point against Setif

The Soweto giants played to a goalless stalemate with the Algerians at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana on Wednesday night.

Mothibi, who played in various continental tournaments during his spell with the Buccaneers in his playing days, knows how difficult it is to play outside the country, and says knowing Algerian teams, they were very tactical hence Bucs didn’t even have a shot on target.

“I played in the Caf tournaments and I know how difficult it is to play in countries like West or East Africa. They were playing in Accra on Wednesday. Accra is very hot, and maybe the heat might have played a part in their play and also, Algerian teams are very tactical. So, if you look at that game, Setif was very defensive because if you can also check shots at goals Pirates did not have shots on target which means Setif’s defense was spot on. Like I said, Algerian teams are very tactical,” said the Buccaneers legend.

“The moment we have less shots on goals means that our (Pirates) attack was more on the wings, hence we didn’t get enough shots on target. But it’s difficult in Africa . So, that alone tells you that Setif had a defensive plan. But getting a point away from home is good for them, maybe they will have a better performance in the second leg.”

The result sees Pirates and Setif tied in second place in Group A with one point each, while Nigerian outfit Enyimba are on top of the log with three points after securing a win against Al-Ahly Benghazi.

Bucs will be looking to register their first three points in the competition when they host Enyimba at the Orlando Stadium on the 17th of March.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.