Tottenham manager Mourinho praises Benni McCarthy

Khaya Ndubane

Mourinho, who is now in charge of Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premiership, commented on the post saying, “my striker is now coach of the month!!!!”

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has received praises from his former Porto coach Jose Mourinho after winning the PSL Coach of the Month award for January/February (period of 12 January – 24 February).

ALSO READ: Benni questions Bafana squad selection

After winning the award, McCarthy took to social media and posted a picture of himself with his award on Instagram where he thanked his technical team for their role in helping him win it.

Mourinho, who is now in charge of Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premiership, commented on the post saying, “my striker is now coach of the month!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benni McCarthy (@bennimac17)

Usuthu under the guidance of McCrathy picked up 15 points, scored 11 goals and kept three clean sheets in their eight games played in January and February, which saw the club go on an impressive seven-game unbeaten league run after losing to Chiefs on January 13.

McCarthy Usuthu beat an unpredictable Bloemfontein Celtic and Baroka FC away from home, triumphed against Steve Barker’s Stellenbosch FC and Gavin Hunt’s Kaizer Chiefs, while they secured draws against title-chasing SuperSport United and Swallows FC as well as neighbours Maritzburg United, for him to win the award which was voted by a panel of experts including former players, radio commentators, analysts and football media.

The judges commented: “Benni has built a solid, hard-working AmaZulu FC side that is fearless against any opposition in the league. Since his arrival, he has created a good and harmonious spirit in his team and has motivated some of the players that were discarded by their previous clubs, to prove a point on the pitch. Having gone unbeaten in seven straight games is an impressive return for AmaZulu FC.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.