Sundowns star ‘hurt’ by Bafana exclusion

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

"Obviously as a player you want to represent your country especially when you are playing week in, week out and contributing to your team's success," said the Sundowns midfielder.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lyle Lakay says the silver lining in him not being called up to the Bafana Bafana squad is spending time with his two-month-old daughter.

Lakay joined Sundowns from Cape Town City almost two seasons ago while coach Pitso Mosimane was still in charge of the Pretoria side, the 29-year-old has been a consistent figure in the Brazilians’ set up featuring in the club’s Caf Champions League games and domestic matches.

Having performed consistently for Sundowns the Cape Town-born midfielder believes he deserved a place in coach Molefi Ntseki’s squad.

“Obviously as a player you want to represent your country especially when you are playing week in, week out and contributing to your team’s success,” said Lakay on SA FM.

Lakay says not earning a call up to the national team won’t stop him from working hard so he can earn a place in the national team in the next Fifa international break.

“But it is what it is. I can’t worry about it, I have to focus on the positives and continue to work hard and hopefully it will come. On the positive side, I will get to spend time with my family now. We have been away [with Sundowns], we have been travelling so during the Fifa break I will get time to spend at home.

“My daughter will be two-weeks-old tomorrow [March 9] so I will get time to spend with her because I haven’t been here for the last two weeks.”

Lakay says Ntseki mentioning him in the press conference is a confidence booster and gives him hope he will be on the list in the next Fifa break.

“It is always good when the coach says something about you. He is thinking about me, so I will just continue to work hard and at the end of the day, he will call me when the time is right.”

