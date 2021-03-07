Swallows pay the penalty as Tshakhuma snatch a point

Khaya Ndubane

A late penalty by Bulelani Alfred Ndengane earned Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila a 1-1 draw against Swallows FC in DStv Premiership match at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.

The result saw the Birds remaining fifth on the league standings, while Vhadau Vha Damani also remained 14th, but now the gap between them and 15th placed Maritzburg United is three points.

Tshakhuma were the first to come out of the blocks as they took the game to the home team and they almost took the lead in the 17th minute, but Rhulani Manzini’s shot was saved by Virgil Vries.

Few minutes later, Vries came out tops again to deny Manzini, who was troubling the Swallows defence.

Tshakhuma were to rue these early chances when Swallows took the lead through Zephaniah Mbokoma just after the half-hour mark.

Kamohelo Mahlatsi played a one-two with Ruzaigh Gamildien before unleashing a powerful shot towards goals whoch Washington Arubi parried straight into the path of Mbokoma who pounced onto the lose ball and put the ball into an empty net.

Tshakhuma came close to getting the equaliser just before the half-time break, but Edwin Madhanaga shot hit the upright with Vries well-beaten.

Vhadau Vha Damani continued to pose questions to the Swallows defence, but Njabulo Ngcobo and co. kept them at bay.

The Birds looked to be on their way to winning the game when substitute Phetso Maphanga fouled Alfred Ndengane inside the area in the referee’s optional time and the self-same Ndengane converted the chance from the penalty spot to make sure that the spoils are shared at the Dobsonville Stadium.

In other DStv Premiership match played on Sunday, Golden Arrows beat Black Leopards 3-1 in Thohoyandou to keep their league title chances alive.

