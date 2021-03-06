Excited City ready to ‘kill’ Stellenbosch, says Martin

Khaya Ndubane

City and Stellies are set to meet in the DStv Premiership match at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Cape Town City’s Craig Martin says they are looking forward to the Cape Derby against Stellenbosch FC.

ALSO READ: Lentjies unfazed by another ‘tough’ encounter against Pirates

City and Stellies are set to meet in the DStv Premiership match at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

“It is the Derby day. Everyone has been waiting for this day. Come Saturday the 6th of March, we will be playing against Stellenbosch,” said Martin.

“Yes, we are excited about this game. Everyone is looking forward to the game. The team is ready. The vibe is great. We can’t wait and we need these points. Please support us. Let’s kill them.”

Meanwhile, Stellies coach Steve Barker said the derby presents them with an opportunity to turn their season around.

Stellenbosch are currently on an eight-match winless run across all competitions.

“We’re looking forward to Derby Day on Saturday. Our preparations have gone well and everyone looks in good nick,” said Barker.

“I can’t fault the mood of the camp, everyone’s positive, upbeat and ready to turn our season around. What better opportunity to do so in a Derby?”

The clash is set to take place at the Cape Town Stadium this afternoon at 3pm.

It’s hard to stop someone who never gives up ????#FridayFeeling ???? pic.twitter.com/dWVSSw2uE6 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) March 5, 2021

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.