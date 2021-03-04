Itumeleng Khune’s sister burnt to death in house fire – report

Phakaaathi Reporter

According to a report, Mapula Khune was found at her grandmother's house in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Mapula Khune, the sister of Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, was burnt alive in a house fire in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to a report in the Daily Sun.

The newspaper’s website quoted Ventersdorp police spokeswoman Colonel Adele Myburgh confirming the incident in Tshing, Extension 2.

“At 5am on Thursday we received a call about a lot of smoke coming from a backroom in Tshing,” said Myburgh

“The police broke down the door and found a 27 year-old burnt inside the room. Unfortunately the lady had already died when the police arrived.”

An informant also told the Daily Sun that the incident had happened at Mapula Khune’s grandmother’s house.

“It is not the main house that was burnt down, but an outdoor room where Mapula was sleeping,” said the informant.

“The incident happened at their grandmother’s house in Ventersdorp in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

“People called the police around 4 to 5 am when they realised the room was on fire. When the police arrived, she was burned beyond recognition. The family is now waiting for the post-mortem.”

On February 14 of this year, Mapula Khune posted a picture of herself on Instagram with Itumeleng Khune and the words “Lord I am grateful.”

