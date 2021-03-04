We had to gamble at Wydad and it didn’t work out, says Chiefs star Manyama

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Manyama says they had to put all their eggs in one basket and hope for the best after conceding what he said were silly goals that saw them trail Wydad early in the second half.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, Lebogang Manyama has admitted that they made rookie mistakes in their horrendous showing in the 4-0 defeat to Wydad Athletic in a Caf Champions League match in Burkina Faso las Sunday.

Amakhosi were easily taken apart and allowed the Moroccan side to have their way with them in what ended up as a shameful result that dampened the mood around the Naturena side’s Champions League run.

“We knew it was going to be tough. We were playing against the top sides in Africa – the likes of Wydad and Horoya. The first game we could have won, we had so many chances but unfortunately we couldn’t get the ball in the net,” said Manyama whose side is set to meet Petro Atletico of Angola on Saturday.

“Sometimes we get punished for missing those chances. When you win your home games in this tournament it makes things easier, that why we have to make sure we win this one.

“We knew Wydad, we had seen them play Sundowns before and giving them problems. We knew we were coming up against a very strong team. A team who are in the Champions League every season.

“They had more experience and we gifted the first two goals and after that, it is either you comeback or you get punished more as you try to push forward. It was a good learning experience for us.”

Manyama however has not lost hope that they could still make something of their Champions League campaign. Amakhosi are third in Group C with one point after two games and have a chance of redirecting their chances when they meet the group’s strugglers Petro De Luanda (also known as Petro Atletico) at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“We still have four games to play, and if we can win the two home games and also try for maximum points away we could still make it. All is not lost and we have a good chance of making it.”

On playing the Angola side on Saturday, Manyama said: “It’s another tough game against and unknown opponent, we obviously we want to get points so we can catch up with the others in the group.

“It’s a home game awe have to give our all and make sure we get the three points.”

