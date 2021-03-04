Khune gets nod for Bafana Bafana again despite poor form

Jonty Mark

The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper has not been in good form all season.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has again been called up by Bafana Bafana, for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the end of the month against Ghana and Sudan, even though his form for Amakhosi this season has been a long way from his best.

Khune was part of the Amakhosi side hammered 4-0 by Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League on Sunday in Burkina Faso, where he made some good saves but also gave an error prone display – mistakes, in fact, have littered Khune’s game in the 2020/21 campaign.

Still, Molefi Ntseki has picked him as one of his shot stoppers to play Ghana on March 25 and Sudan on March 28, alongside SuperSport’s Ronwen Williams, expected to continue as number one, and AmaZulu’s Veli Mothwa, who has done well since signing from Chippa United.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Veli Mothwa (Amazulu FC) Ronwen Williams (Supersport United FC) Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Defenders: Thibang Phete (OS Belenenses, Portugal), Siyanda Xulu (Haopel Tel Aviv, Israel), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Orlando Pirates), Mosa Lebusa (Sundowns), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Sifiso Hlanti (Swallows), Thapelo Morena (Sundowns), Craig Martin (Cape Town City)

Midfielders: Sipho Mbule (Supersport United), Andile Jali (Sundowns), Luther Singh (Paços de Ferreira, Portugal), Dean Furman(Carlisle United FC, England), Rivaldo Coetzee (Sundowns), Themba Zwane (Sundowns), Thulani Serero (Al Jazira FC, Abu Dhabi), Ben Motshwari (Orlando Pirates), Bongani Zungu (Rangers FC, Scotland), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier FC, France), Percy Tau (Brighton and Hove Albion, England), Sipho Mbule (Supersport United), Andile Jali (Sundowns), Luther Singh (Paços de Ferreira, Portugal), Dean Furman (Carlisle United FC, England)

Strikers: Kermit Erasmus (Sundowns FC), Bradley Grobler (Supersport United), Ruzaigh Gamildien (Swallows FC), Lyle Foster (Victoria Guimaraes, Portugal)

