Bafana star Zungu apologises for breaking Covid-19 regulations at Rangers

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

Disgraced midfielder Bongani Zungu has apologised for his conduct at Scottish club Rangers after breaking the club’s covid-19 regulations.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder was one on five players who broke the club’s covid-19 protocols.

The 28-year-old, who is on a season long loan deal from French club Amiens, has apologised to Rangers fans.

“I’d like to apologise to the Rangers fans. It’s been a great season so far for the club and my message is that I’d like to apologise,” Zungu was quoted as saying by Herald Scotland.

“I hope the fans can continue to support us and we can put this behind us and focus on the future.”

Rangers have issued a statement confirming strong disciplinary action has been taken against the players who broke the club’s covid-19 protocol revealing they would be allowed back into the camp.

“The players involved have been left in no uncertain terms as to the standards that everyone here is expected to adhere to. It has been an extremely difficult week for those players following their admission of an error of judgement whilst dealing with the consequences of their actions,” read a statement from the club.

“The first-team squad players have now returned to Auchenhowie. We are both now satisfied that the players completely understand their obligations to our club and accept with sincerity the strong disciplinary sanctions that we have imposed upon them for letting us all down,” the statement continued.

“We accept their apologies to the club, their team mates and the fans, for whom we are forever grateful for their resolute support and loyalty.”

