Castro to draw on Sundowns experience to help Chiefs overcome Horoya

Amakhosi host the Guinean side at FNB Stadium in what will be their first Champions League Group C match

Kaizer Chiefs striker, Leonardo Castro says he’s been talking to his friends and former colleagues at Mamelodi Sundowns who have tipped him on what to expect from their Caf Champions League opponents. Horoya SC on Tuesday.

Amakhosi host the Guinean side at FNB Stadium in what will be their first Champions League Group C match after their initial first game away at Wydad Athletic was postponed due to Covid-19 concerns raised by the Moroccans at the last hour.

“My (former) colleagues were talking to me about them especially when you play them in away games that it is going to be tough because of the weather and other conditions,” said the Colombian who spent three seasons at Chloorkop before switching allegiance to Naturena.

“So the most important thing for us is to make it count here home – by winning the game,” he added. Castro also called for a responsible display from the Amakhosi side to a kid crucial mistakes which have cost them in recent games.

“We need to work hard to get the result, it not going to be easy. We need to be clever, we need to play with responsibility to minimize the mistakes.

“If we score first I think we can be away with the three points. It’s important to start the right way – by winning the home games. It will be easier when we go away because then we can afford to play for a draw and eke out a point.”

“It is going to be a big achievement for us if we can come back with full points from away games.

He says continental football is quite different to the domestic league because of conditions and how the other teams approach games. He also highlighted the height advantage that most African teams have over local sides.

“It’s different because teams play on different ways. They have a different structure and they have big and tall players. It’s going to be interested to see how we match them,” said the 31-year-old from the Colombian capital, Bogota.

