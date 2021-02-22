Cosafa backs Patrice Motsepe in Caf presidential bid

Khaya Ndubane

“Dr Motsepe is our candidate, and we endorse him fully,” said Cosafa president Phillip Chiyangwa.

Cosafa nations have pledged their unequivocal support for Confederation of African Football (Caf) presidential candidate Patrice Motsepe.

ALSO READ: Pitso Mosimane an inspiration to every African coach – Kaze

The pledge came during the organisation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) that was held in Johannesburg on Sunday.

“Dr Motsepe is our candidate, and we endorse him fully,” said Cosafa president Phillip Chiyangwa as quoted by the Cosafa website.

“We believe he has the right mix of business acumen and connections in the corporate world to lead CAF through what will be a difficult period in the coming years.

“The name of Dr Motsepe is synonymous with good governance and integrity, and he is the perfect candidate to meet the challenges football on our continent faces,” added Chiyangwa.

“Fifa president Gianni Infantino often talks of how unity is required in African football to move the game forward and we firmly believe Dr Motsepe can bring that.”

“His commitment to the role is obvious and the passion he clearly has for African football can never be questioned. We will go to congress (on March 12) as a Cosafa collective and we will show unity of our own to help Dr Motsepe get elected.

“We are at a crucial stage for African football, that is quite clear, and what is required is strong and decisive leadership. That is how we will grow the game and provide the future we all want to see for African football,” concluded Chiyangwa.

The Caf elective conference is set to take place on March 12 in Morocco.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.