SuperSport’s Dihlokwe grateful for break before Chiefs clash

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

“The break was important because we needed to prepare,” said the SuperSport United midfielder.

Kaizer Chiefs will take on SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a Dstv Premiership encounter.

The Pretoria outfit comes into the match as favourites after beating Cape Town City 2-1 in their previous encounter.

Matsatsantsa midfielder Thatayaone Dihlokwe believes having a seven-day gap between their last game against the Citizen and their bout with Amakhosi on Saturday afternoon has helped them rest and prepare for Chiefs. Dihlokwe says they haven’t had enough time to prepare for some of their matches in the past.

“The break was important because looking at January and beginning of February we had a tough schedule playing Wednesday and Saturday which means we didn’t have time to rest and time for preparation which is training so we are glad to have that break so that we can rest and be fresh again for the Chiefs encounter,” said Dihlokwe.

Dihlokwe says it is important to register more wins to stay in the running for the league title. United are in second place with five points separating them from defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns with both teams having played 16 games.

“We take each game serious not just them (Chiefs) I think we are prepared and determined to fight in that match,” the Botswana international add.

Dihlokwe says winning against the Citizens took the pressure off the team coming into the Chiefs game. Amakhosi lost their mid-week game against AmaZulu and will hope to beat Matsatsantsa a Pitori.

“The pressure is mounting on us because we had two loses before the Cape Town City game and it is good we went back to winning ways and grab the three points and keep chasing the league title.”

