Chiefs midfielder Katsande decries lack of concentration as Amakhosi’s downfall

Conceding goals in critical phases of the game is what veteran Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, Willard Katsande believes has been the side’s Achilles heel this season.

The 35-year-old Mutoko, Zimbabwe born midfield strongman says they need to up their game and focus for the entire 90 minutes if they are to change their fortunes and turn around their season.

Amakhosi currently sit in ninth place with an embarrassing 18 points after 16 DStv Premiership matches played – they are a mere nine points (or three more loses) away from the relegation places.

But Katsande believes not all is lost as long as they follow the coach, Gavin Hunt’s instructions to the tee.

“We have been conceding in critical stages of the game, and it’s because of a lapse in concentration,” said Katsande.

“We have to pay attention to details and focus until the final whistle – be focused the whole 90 minutes.

“Games are decided in those critical moments when everybody is looking at the clock and saying ‘it’s almost done’. We have to be better at that. And we need to also listen to what the coach wants us to do and try to execute his game plan properly,” said the player nicknamed “Salt and Vinegar”

Amakhosi have lost all three of their recent games – a league loss to bitter rivals, Orlando Pirates was followed by a defeat to first division minnows Richards Bay FC in the Nedbank Cup and on Tuesday they lost to AmaZulu FC in a league match.

This would make it hard for even a hardened punter to put their money on Amakhosi turning it around in their next fixture which happens to be against SuperSport United at FNB on Saturday afternoon.

“We are facing SuperSport on Saturday and they have been a tough opposition for us. Ever since I have been here, they have always given us a hard time,” said Katsande who joined Amakhosi when he was 25 in 2011.

He says their rivalry with Matsatsantsa a Pitori is such that form doesn’t count when they meet. “It doesn’t even actually matter if you come from a good or bad run, it depends on who wants it more on the day.

“We are e going to apply ourselves and work hard and try to turn the corner. We know it’s going to be difficult, but the good thing is we are playing at home and we will try to get a win because it’s the last game before we kick start the Caf Champions League group stages campaign.

“We need to go out there with a positive mind and positives vibes, and give our best and win the match to boost our confidence ahead of the Champions League,” said Katsande.

