Sundowns left disappointed after trip to Algeria cancelled due to Covid restrictions

Khaya Ndubane

Mamelodi Sundowns will no longer be travelling to Algeria for their Caf Champions League match against CR Belouizdad.

This after the Brazilians received communication from the Confederation of African Football (Caf) confirming that the match which was scheduled for next Tuesday has been cancelled “due to further medical restrictions in Algeria”.

Sundowns are the second South African team to see their trip being cancelled after Kaizer Chiefs were also denied entry to Morocco where they were scheduled to play Wydad Casablanca on Friday.

In a statement, Sundowns stated that the cancellation came after the Algerian FA requested a postponement due to further medical restrictions in Algeria.

When the communique came, the Brazilians were preparing for departure to Algeria today (Thursday).

“Mamelodi Sundowns had made all the necessary arrangements and acquired visas which were made available by the Algerian Embassy last week Friday (12 February 2021).

“By the time of receiving the communication from CAF earlier today, Mamelodi Sundowns was about to travel to the OR Tambo International Airport to catch a flight that would take them to Doha for a connecting flight to Algeria.

“Caf’s competitions division has advised that “The case will be submitted to Caf Organizing Committee for Inter-Club Competitions to take the necessary decision, which will be communicated to all concerned parties in due time”.

“Mamelodi Sundowns is disappointed with the timing of the communication and the way that this situation has unfolded today,” read a statement from Sundowns.

Sundowns said the club will discuss the matter with Caf on Friday at 12 midday (CAT).

