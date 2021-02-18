Sundowns gunning for everything this season – Lakay

Sibongiseni Gumbi

The Chloorkop-based side have however already lost out on the MTN8 which was won by Orlando Pirates earlier this season.

Mamelodi Sundowns are aiming to haul every trophy in front of them this season, mobile defender Lyle Lakay has claimed.

Sundowns do however have a chance at winning the Nedbank Cup and the DStv Premiership titles domestically and the Caf Champions League internationally.

Lakay says they are gunning for everything. “We are leaving tomorrow (Thursday) to Algeria, and it’s always good to leave on a high note. We want to win every game. We want to win everything that’s at stake.

“We just want to continue – obviously for now we will rest – but when we get to Algeria we will prepare that side. We are going there to win. We want to get the full points,” said Lakay after their hard fought Premiership win over Baroka FC.

Lakay also admitted that Bakgaga gave them a tough time but was glad that in the end they showed their prowess and versatility to overcome the challenges that the Limpopo side brought.

“Baroka are always a tough side for us if you look at the past fixtures, even at home. We won the first round fixture away and we knew what to expect from them coming here.

“They are a team that likes to play on the transition with their wingers shifting. We made sure our defence was well organised and that we use the chances we create – there were one or two others that we could have scored – but we scored two and most importantly we kept a clean sheet,” said the former Bloemfontein Celtic and Cape Town City star.

Sundowns play CR Belouizdad in Algeria next Tuesday but are expected to leave the country later this afternoon or evening.

They are currently top of Group B and they will do well to finish top and avoid a quarterfinal showdown with former coach Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly who are expected to finish top of Group A.

