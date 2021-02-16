Mokwena wary of ‘direct’ Baroka

Jonty Mark

"Sometimes the table is not a true reflection of the opposition," said the Sundowns co-head coach.

Rulani Mokwena believes Baroka FC are far better than their position on the league table suggests, as Mamelodi Sundowns prepare to take on Bakgaga for the second time in just over a month, as the two sides meet in a DStv Premiership clash at Loftus Stadium on Wednesday.

Baroka were surprise early leaders of the Premiership after winning their opening two league games, but have won only two more matches since, and just one of their last nine, sitting 10th in the table heading into this clash with the league leaders. The Limpopo side also crashed out of the Nedbank Cup on penalties against Cape Town Spurs.

Sundowns beat Baroka 2-0 on January 9 in the first round, with goals from Lyle Lakay and Themba Zwane, and the Tshwane giants will be heavy favourites to complete the double, but Sundowns co-head coach Mokwena warned of a dangerous opponent.

“We never do analysis based on the log (the league table). It is too early to get information, for example some teams have played 17 games and some only 15. Our analysis is always based on trying to pick out the qualities of the opposition. Sometimes the table is not a true reflection of the opposition. Baroka lost to Spurs on penalties but they were the more dominant side, they were unfortunate not to win, it was the same in some other (league) matches that they were unfortunate – against Chiefs, and Cape Town City (both 1-1 draws).”

Mokwena also spoke of Baroka’s direct style of attacking play that Sundowns have to be wary of.

“They are not a team that spend a lot of time on the ball (but) they are in the top ten in the league in relation to the number of times they enter the box. They are very direct from crosses and getting into the box … and they are a threat (there) because of their physical profile,” he said.

Nevertheless, Mokwena admitted Sundowns are happy with where they are ahead of a game that will see them move five points clear at the top with a victory.

“Preparations have gone well, it is importance to grow confidence, and we have been getting results, and to sit in the position we are in, we are happy with how we are doing. We know we can play better, but it gives us confidence to keep working on certain elements of our game.”

