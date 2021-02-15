Chelsea seek a fifth successive win as they host Newcastle

Chelsea will be fancied to make it five victories in a row and keep up new manager Thomas Tuchel’s unbeaten record when they host an inconsistent Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE WEEKEND

Monday 15 February

S10 V2

M1 Sochaux v Valenciennes: Both clubs have 23 points in the Ligue 2 standings although Sochaux have played one game more. Their last meeting in October ended goalless.

M2 West Ham United vs Sheffield United: West Ham United vs Sheffield United: West Ham’s last two home games against the Blades both ended in 1-1 draws. But they did win at Bramall Lane earlier this season.

M3 FC Kobenhavn v SonderjsykE: Two wins since the winter break have taken Copenhagen put to fourth in the Danish league standings. They are two points and two places above SonderjsykE.

M4 Hapoel Tel Aviv vs Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv: Hapoel Tel Aviv have gone five games without losing, but drawn three of them. Bnei Yehuda have lost their last three games and are bottom of the standings in Israel.

M5 KAA Gent vs Excel Mouscron: Ghent have won their last two meetings between these two Belgian clubs but before that had been beaten three times in a row by Mouscron.

M6 Hellas Verona vs Parma: Verona have lost three of their last four fixtures while struggling Parma have gone 13 games without success.

M7 Cadiz vs Athletic Bilbao: Cadiz have lost their last three league games but did win away at Athletic Bilbao in October.

M8 Chelsea vs Newcastle United: Chelsea can move above 40 points with a home win. They have beaten Newcastle on all of their past eight visits to Stamford Bridge.

M9 Real Oviedo vs Lugo: Real Oviedo are without success in their last seven outings. Lugo sit in mid-table in the Spanish second division.

M10 Sporting Lisbon v Pacos de Ferreira: Sporting have opened up a healthy eight point lead at the top of the Portuguese league with 15 wins and three draws in an unbeaten campaign. Pacos de Ferreira are unbeaten in their past nine games.

Suggested permutation:

R2.00 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1

