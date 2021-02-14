Mngqithi walking on eggshells towards Shalulile, Erasmus and co

Ntokozo Gumede

Among Mamelodi Sundowns’ coaching trio of co-head coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena together with senior coach Steve Komphela – who are also known as the stubborn biblical trio of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego – Mngqithi is understood to be the one who is most compassionate and calm headed, which makes sense why he is taking a lenient approach on Masandawana’s misfiring frontline.

Not that the likes of Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus, just to name a few, are not doing what they are paid to do, Mngqithi and company want them to do a lot better than they did in a 2-0 win over Al-Hilal in the Caf Champions League.

Goals came from defender Mosa Lebusa and Erasmus to help Downs take lead of Group B as TP Mazembe and CF Belouizdad played to a goalless draw in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“We are complaining about the players not being shrewd enough and the people who are supposed to score these chances are the ones who unfortunately did not take them. If we look at even the game we played against Chippa United, we scored two goals but we could have easily scored eight to 10 goals. The game against Stellenbosch became a humdinger in the end but we could have easily scored four more goals but we have not been clinical,” said Mngqithi.

“It is a very sensitive area because not many people will respect clubs like Al-Hilal and we are the people who are in the group stages and we know what they are capable of, they can beat you at any stage, more especially with set-plays,” added Mngqithi, who at the same time, does admit that Bafana Ba Style aren’t doing too bad as they are the third highest top scorers in the DStv Premiership with 24 goals behind Cape Town City (27) and SuperSport United (26).

“Our goal ratio is not bad but if we look at the expected goals, we always look like a team that can score many goals but unfortunately we don’t take the chances the way we should and we don’t want to put stress and anxiety on the player because the more you demand the more you put them under tremendous pressure and they end up not giving you what you want.”

