Tshakhuma take full points after beating struggling Maritzburg

Sibongiseni Gumbi

The Limpopo side left Harry Gwala Stadium all smiles with a pocketful of points after their 1-0 win, but they remain 14th on the log standings.

Maritzburg United looked out of sorts and uninspired as they lost their 10th game of the season, only this time they were beaten by fellow DStv Premiership strugglers Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Friday.

Maritzburg had started well and had the better of the ball but their forward movements were not clinical and lacked zest. But they had some chances that had they used properly they’d have taken the lead.

Like in the 24th minute when Bandile Shandu was sent through on goals and went one-on-one with TTM keeper, Washington Arubi. But Shandu’s attempt to put the ball under Arubi didn’t work, the keeper made an easy save of it.

If he had perhaps tried to scoop it over the advancing Zimbabwean keeper it would have worked. But that was just how unsharpened the Blue Hearts were up front.

The home side looked to have taken the lead in the 42nd minute when Thabiso Kutumela beat Arubi with a curled long range shot. But his ball hit the crossbar and bounced out without going over the goal line.

Three minutes later, Thabo Mnyamane put the visitors in the lead with a well taken free kick. This seemed to have peeved Maritzburg coach, Ernst Middendorp who made three changes at half time.

Shandu made way for 19-year-old debutant, Phiwayinkosi Zuma, Ali Meza replaced Judas Moseamedi and Riyaaz Ismail came on for Daniel Morgan.

These changes however did little to change the situation. The Blue Hearts had some scoring chances but we’re again let down by poor finishing.

In another DStv Premiership match played on Friday night, Golden Arrows handed Stellenbosch FC a 3-1 drubbing away at Danie Craven Stadium.

The win saw Abafana Bes’thende move up to third position on the log table, tied on 28 points with second-placed SuperSport United, fourth-placed Swallows FC and fifth-placed Orlando Pirates.

They all trail log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by five points.

