Kewuti excited with Benni McCarthy reunion at AmaZulu

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Benni Mccarthy has now got his ‘small’ secret weapon that he used to surprise teams while he was at Cape Town City with him at his new club, AmaZulu FC in Durban.

This after Zukile Kewuti joined Usuthu this week on loan from the remainder of the season. Kewuti was one of McCarthy discoveries while with the Citizens and probed to be a real gem.

And now the duo will be looking to rekindle their relationship at Usuthu, where Kewuti says it is an exciting environment for him.

“Look, my move to Usuthu is a good one because I am used to the technical stuff. I know what they want, and it’s about winning with them,” says Kewuti.

“They’ve already instilled that mentality in me and I am also now all about winning. I’m here to win things, to help the team win most of the games that are remaining this season.

“I’m not here to add numbers, I’m here to work. AmaZulu are a right team for me to join at the moment.

“From what I’ve seen, everyone’s willing to work, willing to learn and the technical team… everyone wants to achieve.

“So, yah, I’m looking forward to it, to wearing the green shirt,” added the 25-year-old Kewuti.

Besides McCarthy, there is also Vanili Mankusakis who has also joined from City, and on the players side there are Siphelele Mthembu and Lehlohonolo Majoro that Kewuti has worked with previously.

“Life is Durban is okay. It’s my first time outside of Cape Town and it’s going to be interesting, and I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s going to be a bit of a challenge because I’m away from my family for the first time but I have great people who will guide me if anything doesn’t go well.”

