Maritzburg looking for boost in relegation battle

Maritzburg United will be hoping for a boost in their battle against relegation when they host TTM tonight, with both clubs on a paltry nine points and facing the stark reality of relegation. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE WEEKEND

Friday 12 February

S10 V1

M1 Maritzburg United vs Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila: Maritzburg have lost their last three league games and sit along with TTM on nine points in the relegation zone. Maritzburg have the better goal difference.

M2 Stellenbosch FC vs Lamontville Golden Arrows: Stellenbosch are hoping to snap a run of six games without success. Arrows’ last away trip was also to the Cape where they lost 4-2 to Cape Town City last month.

M3 RKC Waalwijk vs FC Emmen: RKC have won three of their 21 games played this season in the Dutch league but Emmen are still to post a victory, having just six points to their name.

M4 AS Vita Club v Simba: The Congolese club get the group phase of the Champions League underway at home to Tanzanian opposition. Vita are former African champions but won the title way back in 1973.

M5 RB Leipzig v FC Augsburg: Leipzig sit second in the Bundesliga and won three in a row with eight goals scored and none conceded. Augsburg have lost four of their last five.

M6 Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End: Blackburn had a 3-0 away win at Preston in November and are now three points above them in the Championship standings.

M7 Bologna vs Benevento: Both clubs have 23 points from 21 games, stuck in the bottom half of the Serie A standings.

M8 OH Leuven vs KV Kortrijk: OHL are on a run of five matches without success. Kortrijk have won their last two, which were both away from home.

M9 Celta Vigo vs Elche: Celta have drawn their last three games in a row while Elche have not won in La Liga since October, a run of 15 matches without victory.

M10 Famalicao v Belenenses: Famalicao have lost four in a row and slumped in second from bottom in the Portuguese league. Belenenses are also without success in their past four outings.

Suggested permutation:

R12.00 1 x 1,2,3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1

