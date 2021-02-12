We know exactly what we’re up against, says Sundowns coach Mokwena

Ntokozo Gumede

Based on the amount of intel that Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena claims to have on Sudanese side Al-Hilal Omdurman, Saturday evening’s Caf Champions League clash will be a matter of dealing with a few elements of the visitors’ game in an attempt to nullify their strategy as they get Group B action underway.

Mokwena claims that he and his coaching buddies, co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi and senior coach Steve Komphela, have studied Hilal from cover to cover and have been spending time on the drawing board, trying to see which notes to hit when their shoeshine and piano brand of football is in full display at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

“We try to be extremely thorough with our preparations and we have got a responsibility to provide the players with information as much as possible and I always say that preparation eliminates fear and if you have a lot of information about an opposition, it allows you to be free and expressive,” said Mokwena.

“We are prepared, we know a lot about the opposition, they are not a closed book. We have done our homework and now it is about translating that onto the pitch and see how far we are in regards to being 150% ready in a game against a very difficult opponent that has multiple personalities and because of that, they can cause multiple problems, both in open play when they construct their play through long balls, and on set-pieces because they have got the physical profile to create problems.

“We have principles of the way to play and those principles are always adapted to the profile of the opposition and Al-Hilal are not a closed booked us. We have watched their qualifiers such as their games against Asante Kotoko,” he added.

Mokwena understands that Hilal will not be pushed over as they are enjoying a good run of form in their domestic league where they are unbeaten in eight games and sit second on the log, just a point behind leaders of the Sudanese Premier League Al-Merrikh.

“They average about 2.6 goals per match in their local league and already from a competitive perspective that already shows you how good a team they are. We have to work a little bit hard to adapt their high press to the profile of the opposition.”

