Khune included in Chiefs squad for Morocco trip

Khaya Ndubane

Itumeleng Khune, who has been watching Chiefs from the stands in recent weeks, has been included in the travelling squad.

Kaizer Chiefs have announced their squad that will travel to Morocco to face Wydad Casablanca in a CAF Champions League group stage match.

ALSO READ: ‘I’d never lost to a lower division team before,’ says Chiefs’ Hunt

Itumeleng Khune, who has been watching Chiefs from the stands since the beginning of the year, has been included in the travelling squad.

Also included in the travelling squad is veteran forward Bernard Parker, who missed a couple of games for Amakhosi due to suspension.

Chiefs travel to Morocco on Wednesday for their first ever Champions League group stage game, where they will take on Wydad Casablanca on Saturday.

According to the club statement, Amakhosi will jet out of Johannesburg heading to North Africa via Western Asia, flying from OR Tambo International and “should reach the Moroccan city on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday afternoon”.

The match will take place at Mohammed V Stadium Casablanca on Saturday evening at 9pm South African time.

The Chiefs squad for Moroccan trip:

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi, Itumeleng Khune

Defenders: Yagan Sasman, Daniel Cardoso, Njabulo Blom, Anthony Akumu Agay, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Happy Mashiane, Siyabonga Ngezana, Reeve Frosler

Midfielders: Willard Katsande, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Darrel Matsheke, Dumsani Zuma, Philani Zulu

Forwards: Leonardo Castro, Samir Nurković, Bernard Parker

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.