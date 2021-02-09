SuperSport ‘craving’ for a view from the top

Ntokozo Gumede

SuperSport coach Tembo is keen to see how it would all unfold if his side were to lead the race for the premiership title

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo has sent a message to cross-town rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Swallows FC, who are among the chasing pack for DStv Premiership honours, that Matsatsantsa A Pitori are craving to have a view from the summit of the log.

Tembo is keen to see how it would all unfold if SuperSport were to lead the race for the premiership title, where Downs are currently on the driving seat.

“When you are chasing, you are focusing on your game and you are focusing on the opponents’ game. So you are actually playing two games each and every time you play. We want to try and see how it is to be up there,” said Tembo.

“The past two seasons we have been chasing and I think we have always had a chance to win it but we just always lacked a little bit of consistency. We always want to be there [at the too] to see how we are going to be able to handle the pressure because we have a lot of young players and we would want to see how they would handle the pressure if they are being chased,” Tembo added.

United’s next opportunity to collect three points is on Tuesday where they will look to narrow Sundowns’ five point gap to two when they visit John Maduka’s Bloemfontein Celtic.

Tembo’s side came from a disappointing defeat in the Nedbank Cup at the hands of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

However, Tembo believes that his team has had enough time to cry over their loss and have, in turn, prepared well for Phunya Sele Sele.

“Players always need to be prepared because we are playing for 90+ minutes in each and every game but at the same time as well we need to try and help them tactically in terms of what we are trying to do in case we are trailing or leading. We always try to make sure that our players are focused for the whole game and we always have to focus on our game because it is what wins us games and it is important to keep us ready all the time.”

