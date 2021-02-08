Sundowns and Pirates avoid each other in Nedbank Cup last 16 draw

Khaya Ndubane

The big guns avoided each other in Monday night's Nedbank Cup last 16 draw that took place in Polokwane.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates were not paired against each other when the Nedbank Cup last 16 draw was conducted in Sandton on Monday.

ALSO READ: Richards Bay coach Dladla reveals tactical plan to beating Chiefs

The Brazilians will host Polokwane City, while the Buccaneers are away for Maritzburg United where coach Josef Zinnbauer will meet fellow German Ernst Middendorp.

The rest of the draw sees Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila facing Swallows FC, Chippa United will play Cape Town City, Pretoria Callies will host fellow GladAfrica Championship side JDR Stars. In other all-GladAfrica Championship clashes, TS Sporting will face Richards Bay FC, while Cape Town All Stars will meet Cape Town Spurs in a Cape Derby,

Black Leopards will be at home against AmaZulu in the last game of the round of 16.

The round of 16 dates, kick-off times and venues will be confirmed by the Premier Soccer League in due course.

Meanwhile, the sponsors, Nedbank, are urging all South Africans to continue playing their part in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Seeing the effects of COVID-19 in society, we launched the #PlayYourPart movement to encourage South Africans to unite in the fight against the pandemic. While we urge everyone to continue the fight against COVID-19, this year, our aim is to help South Africans recover by driving financial education and enhancing financial inclusion. As a financial service institution and title sponsor of the Nedbank Cup, we have a duty to educate our nation and get footballers and South Africans into the habit of managing money well,” said Nedbank Retail and Business Banking Marketing Executive, Buli Ndlovu.

The Nedbank Cup last 16 draw:

TTM vs Swallows FC

Chippa United vs Cape Town City

Pretoria Callies vs JDR Stars

Sundowns vs Polokwane City

TS Sporting vs Richards Bay

CT All Stars vs Cape Town Spurs

Maritzburg United vs Orlando Pirates

Black Leopards vs AmaZulu

#NedbankCup2021 Last 16 Draw The round of 16 dates, kick-off times and venues will be confirmed in due course. pic.twitter.com/JuSCEEWwGf — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) February 8, 2021

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.