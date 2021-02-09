SOCCER 10: Soweto clash vital to both Pirates and Cape Town City

Phumulela

This DStv Premiership clash should be a cracker .

Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City both still have title ambitions but their clash tonight in Soweto could severely dent of hopes of at least one of them … or even both if they the game ends in a draw. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Tuesday 9 February S10 V2

M1 Bloemfontein Celtic vs SuperSport United: Celtic have won only once in their last 12 games and suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Cape Town City on Saturday. SuperSport were also bundled out of the Nedbank Cup in the first round last week.

M2 Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City: A second trip to the Orlando Stadium this season. They lost 1-0 to Pirates in October in the MTN8 at the beginning of the season.

M3 Cercle Brugge v KV Oostende: Cercle Brugge have changed coaches but still sit second from bottom in the Belgian league after losing three in a row. This Belgian cup tie offers them a distraction.

M4 Burnley vs Bournemouth: Burnley have won only one of their last five home games. Bournemouth fired manager Jason Tindall after only seven months due to a continuous streak of poor form.

M5 Rotherham United vs Cardiff City: Rotherham have won three of their past four games to move out of the Championship relegation standings. Cardiff’s weekend win at Bristol City ended a run of eight matches without success.

M6 Sheffield Wednesday vs Wycombe Wanderers: Clash between the two bottom clubs in the Championship. Wycombe are last with 16 points, nine behind the Owls.

M7 Manchester United vs West Ham United: A third successive home game for Man Utd in the FA Cup after disposing of Watford and Liverpool in previous rounds.

M8 KV Kortrijk v Standard Liege: Kortrijk have won their previous two matches against Standard. This is last 16 tie in the Belgian Cup.

M9 Juventus vs Inter Milan: Second leg of the Italian Cup semi-final with Juventus having won the first leg 2-1 away last week.

M10 Real Madrid vs Getafe: Real Madrid are unbeaten in their past 13 matches against Getafe, winning all but one of them.

Suggested permutation:

R16.00 1,2 x 1,2 x 3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 1 x 1

