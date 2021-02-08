Leopards coach Seema expected drama against Cosmos 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Seema says his side deserves some cheering up having lost their last four games in the league.

Drama in the Jomo Cosmos and Black Leopards Nedbank Cup clash is exactly how Lidoda Duvha coach Lehlohonolo Seema anticipated, after the match was decided in the dying minutes of the match.

The DStv Premiership side won the tie 2-1, with all the three goals scored inside the last 10 minutes of the match.

Leopards had taken a lead through Ovidy Karuru in the 82nd minute. But Ezenkosi responded with an equaliser a minute later. However, Karuru got his brace in the 88th minute and the winning goal to take Leopards into the last 16 round of the competition.

The win was so important for Seema, who says his side deserved some cheering up having lost their last four games in the league.

“This is what you expect in cup matches, it has thriller, drama everything in it. But for us we will take the win as it is, we needed some good news after going through a rough patch. I think it’s a turning because the fighting spirit was there. We worked hard at least we have something to show for it. However there is still room for improvement, but we will work on them I’m just going to let the guys enjoy this win (for now).

“I’m happy we that we are through to the next round because it gives that on extra competitive match than staying one week without having any game.”

Seema hopes the victory will inspire his team to do well in their next league game, a Limpopo derby encounter against Baroka FC on Saturday.

“When you win they say you’re as good as your last game. So, whenever they look at the last game they will say okay. We have won and now people are expecting us to get results. I think this game has prepared us for the derby against our next opponents in the league which is Baroka.”

Leopards might have made it through to the next round of the Nedbank Cup, but it’s in the league where the club needs to get start getting positive results.

They are rooted at the bottom of the log with nine points after 14 games.

