Mosimane unfazed by critics ahead of Club World Cup clash with Bayern

“I don’t take it to heart,” said Mosimane responding to questions about the criticism from former Al Ahly players.

Pitso Mosimane has returned to the Fifa Club World Cup almost five years after making his managerial debut in the club competition with Mamelodi Sundowns..

Mosimane, who now coaches Egyptian giants Al Ahly, has been criticised in recent weeks by some of the club legends.

The former Bafana Bafana coach, however, says that he doesn’t take the criticism too serious.

“I don’t take it to heart because of emotion after the game or the results. It is just emotions I don’t think you can say that after win the Caf trophy. Everybody has to be criticised other players were criticised by the legends,” said Mosimane.

Meawnhile, former Al Ahly coach Reiner Hollmann is confident that Mosimane can help the Red Devils overcome Bayer in the Fifa Club World Cup semifinal match today.

Having worked as an assistant coach at Kaiserslautern in Germany and head coach of Al Ahly in Egypt Hollmann says the Red Devils are as big on the African continent as the Bayern in Germany.

“Bayern Munich have a strong attacking life for sure, but Al Ahly can stop them and apply pressure on them,” Hollmann was quoted as saying by KingFut.com.

“Al Ahly is the biggest club in Africa and they similar to Bayern Munich in Europe.

“We can notice that Bayern are not in their top condition lately, especially in defence and the midfield.

“Al Ahly need to close all the gaps against both Robert Lewandowski and Leroy Sané.

“They also need to focus on the counter-attacks, especially that David Alaba is not in form and we saw that in the Hertha Berlin game. He has become a weak point lately,” he added.

Bayern and Al Ahly are set to meet at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan today.

