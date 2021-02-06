Middendorp unimpressed with Hlubi’s fancy skills, says it will take the player nowhere

Sibongiseni Gumbi

"If you want to express yourself on your own, then do me a favour, play golf, play tennis or race Formula 1, just do something else," said the Maritzburg United head coach.

Maritzburg United coach, Ernst Middendorp was not a pleased man despite their narrow 2-1 Nedbank Cup last 32 win over GladAfrica Championship side Sekhukhune United on Friday.

Two things got the German mentor hot under the collar: his core players’ failure to stick to the plan, and Sibusiso Hlubi’s ‘unnecessary’ dribbling.

“Let’s see, you know why it was a tough match? We contributed to making it a tough match. I don’t understand in particular our core players not doing some stuff in the way that we prepared,” said Middendorp in a post-match interview with SuperSport TV.

“We made some changes at half time The set up was different, with new players coming in. We organised ourselves better. In the end we came through and qualified for the next round.

“But I personally think we need to show more intensity over longer periods, especially in the PSL (DStv Premiership) game that’s coming up against TTM (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila),” added Middendorp.

He then went on an unprovoked tirade against Hlubi’s dribbling which he felt was unnecessary, and says will derail his progress if he insists on doing it.

“Let’s look at Hlubi. Basically I like him. (But) he’s a guy (who after) scoring a goal, starts doing fancy stuff running out of position, when he should be on the left, he is on the right putting himself in (trouble),” said Middendorp.

“He abandons his role and … if he does something like this, I am sorry but he has no chance to progress.

“He has a lot of skills, but skill is only one factor. Skills, mentality, willingness, and discipline are also needed to be a complete player. You can express yourself, you know we like it, it’s beautiful there is no doubt about it.

“But express yourself in a certain frame, otherwise it doesn’t work. And if you want to express yourself on your own, then do me a favour, play golf, play tennis or race Formula 1, just do something else.

“This is some stuff that I think we are lacking a little bit in. He is just an example, I like him, he is quality and he has a lot of ambition but he has to learn to do stuff right,” explained Middendorp.

