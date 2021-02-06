Nyauza expects a tough encounter against Uthongathi

Jonty Mark

"It's very difficult playing a team whose identity you're not well-acquainted with," said the Bucs defender ahead of the Nedbank Cup last 32 clash.

Orlando Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyuaza expects a tricky encounter on Saturday, when the Buccaneers take on GladAfrica Championship side Uthongathi FC in the Nedbank Cup last 32.

Pirates are not in the best of form right now, with just three wins in nine DStv Premiership games in 2021, and Josef Zinnbauer’s side could really do with avoiding a giant-killing at Orlando Stadium.

Uthongathi are currently sixth in the Championship, but just three points off top spot, in what is promising to be a thrilling race for promotion to the top flight.

Pirates will be familiar with their former Buccaneers midfielder Issa Sarr, if he features for Simo Dladla’s side, but Nyauza has admitted that the Bucs do not know Uthongathi all that well.

“It’s very difficult playing a team whose identity you’re not well-acquainted with. We didn’t know much about most of their players. It’s easier to analyse teams in the same league as us. But we know that we must go there with a winning mentality, knowing that it’s not going to be an easy game,” Nyauza told the Pirates official website.

“They are going to go there looking to prove their worth. So it’s definitely going to be far from a walk in the park.”

Pirates will hope their MTN8 triumph last year, a first trophy for the club in six-and-a-half years, can help propel them to more silverware.

The last time the Buccaneers won the Nedbank Cup was in 2014, when they beat Bidvest Wits 3-1 in the final, Kermit Erasmus grabbing a couple of goals.

Having said that, Pirates have done well in the competition in more recent years, reaching the final in 2017 and 2018, losing on both occasions to SuperSport United.

