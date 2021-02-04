Pitso’s Ahly set up Bayern Munich showdown

Jonty Mark

Mosimane has still not lost a game at the helm of the Egyptian giants.

Hussein El Shahat’s 30th minute strike was enough to see Al Ahly into the Fifa Club World Cup semifinals, as they beat Qatar’s Al Dhuail 1-0 at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Pitso Mosimane’s Red Devils will now fact European champions Bayern Munich on Monday, hoping to secure a place in the final of the Club World Cup for the first time, having previously reached the semifinals in 2006 and 2012.

The Egyptian giants have not lost under Mosimane, since he took over last year, helping them to the Caf Champions League title that qualified them for the Club World Cup. In fact, Ahly have not lost in 32 matches in all competitions, though they will not have had a tougher opponent in that time than Bayern, who are currently seven points clear at the top of the German Bundesliga.

Still, this is a chance for Mosimane to test himself against one of the best club sides in the world in a competitive arena. With Mamelodi Sundowns, the South African coach did face FC Barcelona in a friendly, but in Masandawana’s only appearance in the Fifa Club World Cup, in 2016, they were beaten by Japan’s Kashima Antlers in the quarterfinals.

Bayern have won the Club World Cup once before, in 2013, when they beat another African side, Raja Casablanca, 2-0 in the final in Marrakesh.

The winner of Monday’s game between Bayern and Ahly will then take on the winner of Sunday’s semifinal between Brazil’s Palmeiras and Mexico’s Tigres in the final on February 11. Even if Ahly lose to the German giants, they will still have a chance to play in the 3rd/4th place play off, also on February 11.

