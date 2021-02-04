Arrows are going to be up against a different AmaZulu, warns Benni

Khaya Ndubane

McCarthy, who had just joined Usuthu, was watching from the from the stands when AmaZulu lost 2-0 to Abafana Bes'thende the last time the teams meet in a DStv Premiership match on 16 December.

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has warned Golden Arrows that they will face a different Usuthu side when the sides meet in a Nedbank Cup last-32 match on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Stellies toughened up by Sundowns defeat

McCarthy, who had just joined Usuthu, was watching from the from the stands when AmaZulu lost 2-0 to Abafana Bes’thende the last time the teams meet in a DStv Premiership match on 16 December.

“When I joined the club and watched them against Arrows, I was worried from what I saw,” said McCarthy as quoted by the club’s website.

“I didn’t see any commitment from my club like what they are doing now. I didn’t see a lot of qualities that the team is showing now.

“They had a different coach with different tactics, and we don’t know the reasons for the dismal performance against Arrows then.”

“But since then the team has vastly improved, they changed a lot. They are more competitive, and they believe in themselves more,” continued the former Bafana Bafana striker.

“Arrows are going to be up against a completely different AmaZulu team who fight till the end, and we won’t make it easy for them.

“We know they’ve got a lot of speed. They rely a lot on counterattack[ing] football, so it is something that we will work on before Saturday.”

The KwaZulu-Natal Derby clash is set to be played at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.