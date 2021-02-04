Veteran coach Ferreira leaves Sekhukhune, set to take over at Polokwane City

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Ferreira had been elevated to the position of football director at Sekhukhune before his sudden departure on Wednesday.

Veteran coach, Johnny Ferreira has left Sekhukhune United and according to Phakaaathi sources is set to join Polokwane City.

A few hours after tendering his resignation at Babina Noko, Ferreira was seen at Rise and Shine’s Nedbank Cup game on Wednesday afternoon. City played and beat Steenberg United to advance to the second round of Ke Yona.

“He was there. I saw him and he was taking notes and I believe he was analysing the team. I think he has signed or will sign on Thursday, but he is there and will be officially introduced to the players on Tuesday afternoon,” said a source.

Rise and Shine currently do not have a coach after MacDonald Makhubedu left them for Sekhukhune in January. He replaced Ferreira as coach at Babina Noko, and now it seems the two mentors are swapping teams.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, Sekhukhune confirmed the 63-year-old mentor’s departure.

“Sekhukhune United today parted ways with Ferreira after he resignation as football director. Ferreira was appointed as coach in August 2019 (2020) and did a sterling job until January 2021 where he was promoted to the director of football position,” read the statement in part.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, the executive chairman Simon Malatjie would like to thank Ferreira for his work as head coach as well as director of football and wish him every success in the future.”

