Twitter explodes after Pirates star Lorch’s missed penalty

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

From Soweto derby hero to league match zero?

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch gave Kaizer Chiefs fans a chance to come out of hiding following an embarrassing 2-1 defeat in the Soweto derby on the weekend at Orlando Stadium.

Pirates were expected to carry the momentum from beating Chiefs into their midweek game against Golden Arrows but the KZN side had an ace up their sleeve for Tuesday’s encounter.

Abafana bes’thende beat Pirates 2-0 in a DStv Premiership match on Tuesday afternoon. The two goals from Arrows didn’t tell the whole story of the match, as Lorch also missed a penalty, putting his effort way over the goalposts.

The Free State-born player scored against Chiefs in the Soweto derby and was riding on the high of Pirates’ victory against their crosstown rivals, after winning the man-of-the-match award in the derby but he could translate his form from the weekend in their game with Arrows.

Fans were surprised Lorch missed, with some saying he took a leaf out of Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic’s book who couldn’t put the ball past Richard Ofori in the Soweto derby, while other thought Pirates players celebrated their side’s victory against Chiefs and forgot they had prepare for the game against Mandla Ncikazi’s charges on Tuesday night.

Social media users ridiculed Lorch, claiming the ball flew out of the stadium and has not been found by match officials and the Pirates squad hours after their match against Arrows.

There are searching for it pic.twitter.com/XCiZm2QMTf — Andy Manzini (@AndyManzini2) February 2, 2021

Thembinkosi Number 3: Lorch Lost Lost Lost Lost! pic.twitter.com/z4hpoJxJkC — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) February 2, 2021

TjoviTjo the ball was find at Maritzburg free way N3 after costing damage to Bass John”s car or on the trees. who will receive 50.000 . PSL will make special press conference to suspend Lorch Wednesday 3/02/2021 . Lorch has double cases guys pls pic.twitter.com/3qZfe1HZal — Saddam Maake (@SaddamMaake) February 3, 2021

