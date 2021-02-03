Zinnbauer reveals Pirates’ biggest problem

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

This is after the Buccaneers were beaten 2-0 by Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Tuesday.

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has revealed that the club has a major problem when it comes to scoring goals and they won’t be able to win games if they don’t find the back of the net.

The visitors did have plenty of opportunities to score including a penalty to try and get back into the game. But it was missed by Thembinkosi Lorch, as the winger blasted the ball over the Arrows poles.

Zinnbauer’s men found it difficult to come up against the club from KwaZulu-Natal, who looked to have done their homework thoroughly on the Buccaneers.

“Difficult game, bad result. Performance in the first half was not enough to win the game. In the second half we pushed a bit more, but we have a problem at the moment we are not scoring. You saw with the penalty and the other chances we also had. But it’s not enough for us, we have to work until the end of the game. The opponents we working more than before. I think they deserved (the win), we have to understand that we have to work hard,” Zinnbauer admitted.

“I think we started good in the first half we came closer to scoring. We had a problem with Bongani Sam and Paseka Mako took his role. We changed in the second half and we had a better game. We had opportunities, but they weren’t enough for this game. The penalty was not the first chance, we had other chances before. But we are not scoring at the moment. If we don’t score we won’t win and the goals we conceded were too easy.”

Zinnbauer and his charges have had a high and low season thus far. When they thought they had things back on track with a win against Kaizer Chiefs last weekend, they couldn’t go past Arrows.

Pirates and Arrows are now level on 25 points, but Bucs dropped to position five on the log after 16 games, whereas Arrows find themselves sitting on fourth place with only 14 games played.

