Tembo downplays SuperSport’s chances of winning title ahead of Swallows clash

The Matsatsantsa a Pitori coach insists that the clash against Swallows will be just an opportunity to stay within touching distance of log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Kaitano Tembo denies that Saturday’s DStv Premiership clash between SuperSport United and Swallows FC could be a match that will cement his side’s status as league contenders.

When SuperSport host the Birds, it will be the second time in a matter of a few games that they face direct competitors for the league honours as they played a goalless draw against neighbours Sundowns about a fortnight ago.

“It is a game, like others, that gives you three points. We played against AmaZulu and Sundowns and we dropped points on those games but we came back and we won against Tshakhuma and all of a sudden we got back on track,” said Tembo.

He added: “It is not necessarily one game that will determine whether we will win the league or not. It is a game that might give us an opportunity to stay close to a team like Sundowns.”

The United mentor made reference of his crosstown rivals, Bafana Ba Style, about how they were blowing hot and cold of late but still managed to maintain their top spot in the division.

If The Spartans managed to shoot down Brandon Truter’s high flying Dube Birds, they would go level on points with Downs.

“Sundowns have been wobbling in the past few games, getting draws and they recently won a game and they are top of the table. It speaks a lot about the unpredictability of this league whereby you lose one or two games and you lose touch and if you win two or three games, all of a sudden you are competing for the title. One game time but of course if we get the three points we will be very happy,” Tembo said.

