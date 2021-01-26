Brave Baroka hold Chiefs

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Amakhosi need an own-goal to grab a point after Thami Masiya's fine opener.

It was one of those games where a share of the spoils was perhaps a fair result as both Kaizer Chiefs and Baroka deserved something out of their DStv Premiership match played at FNB Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw and each team took point home, which didn’t help either side on the standings as they remained where they were before the game.

Chiefs had some early on chances, but nothing to worry the Baroka defensive line. Reeve Frosler – who was strangely playing as a winger down the right side – had his attempt in the 24th minute blocked by Oscarine Masuluke.

It was Baroka who came closest to scoring first in the 27th minute, but Ananias Gebhardt was unlucky to see his headed effort sail wide with Daniel Akpeyi unlikely to have been able to reach it.

Amakhosi started the second half brightly and put pressure on their visitors but were caught by the oldest trick for games featuring a so-called big team against a so-called smaller team.

Baroka keeper Oscarine Masuluke sent a long ball up front and it found Thami Masiya unmarked inside the Chiefs area. The son of former Mamelodi Sundowns star, Joel “Fire” Masilela neatly sent the ball past Akpeyi and into the back of the net to give the Limpopo side the lead.

While according to the rule book of such games Baroka would sit back after scoring, they did the opposite as they started attacking with some confidence and tried to keep the ball as much as they could to try and frustrate the Naturena side.

With 20 minutes to go, Chiefs’ Lebogang Manyama picked Leonardo Castro but the Colombian striker’s header went wide.

Amakhosi’s persistent attacking finally paid off in the 75th minute when Castro flicked on and Reeve Frosler crossed and and while trying to clear, Goodman Mosele sent the ball into his own net to give Chiefs some reprieve.

