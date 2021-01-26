Chiefs’ rising star Ngcobo happy with how the team has turned around

Kaizer Chiefs’ wonder-kid Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has been a revelation and led Amakhosi’s comeback this season, contributing two goals, as Gavin Hunt’s team won three games in a row to break into the top eight in the DStv Premiership standings.

The 21-year-old has been key to the Amakhosi team all season, missing just one of the 13 leagues games the team have played so far. But he couldn’t help his side as Stellenbosch brought to a standstill their runaway ways, stalling them with a goalless draw on Saturday.

“The last game was tough,” Ngcobo told the club’s website. “Overall, I think we have been doing well together as a unit. We just need to keep going and get the maximum points out of every game.”

Over the past week, the Naturena-based side managed to jump from 14th position to current seventh place, owing to impressive wins against AmaZulu, Cape Town City and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, before the Stellies draw.

“We are happy with how things have gone in the last two weeks. It is something we can build on. And like I said, we need to try and get the full complement of points out of every game,” explains ‘Mshini’, as Ngcobo is nicknamed.

On Tuesday, Amakhosi play a grudge DStv Premiership fixture against Baroka, who denied them the league title last season by holding them to a draw in the last game of the campaign. The league was eventually won by Mamelodi Sundowns, with Amakhosi having to settle for second best.

“With so many games coming thick and fast, we have to be mentally strong and make sure we are well prepared for them. The next game against Baroka is our focus, and we know how important this game is for us,” said Ngcobo.