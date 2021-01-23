Nyatama rescues point for Swallows against Sundowns

Ntokozo Gumede

Nyatama's late goal made sure that the battle of the top two in the DStv Premiership ends in a 1-1 stalemate.

Swallows FC embodied the age-old phrase that says “it is not over until the fat lady sings” as they snatched victory from Mamelodi Sundowns with a stoppage time equaliser by Musa Nyatama.

Nyatama’s late goal made sure that the battle of the top two in the DStv Premiership ends in a 1-1 stalemate.

The Birds’ fight back saw their unbeaten run extending to 13 games following their return to the top-flight as Masandawana also share an identical unbeaten run.

Before substitute Nyatama won the point for his side in the last play of the game, Sundowns enjoyed a bit of dominance from the start of the match.

Downs skipper Hlompho Kekana was restored to the starting line-up for the first time in seven games and he marked his starting berth with a fine display as he played the all-important pass before the assist, which went from George Maluleka to Kermit Erasmus just before referee Luxolo Badi blew his whistle to signal the end of the first stanza.

Erasmus banged in the winner which was his third league goal of the season in spectacular fashion, beautifully curling the ball away from Virgil Vries. While Downs went into the break on the front foot, it could have been level pegging had Ruzagh Gamildien had the better of goalkeeper Denis Onyango when he navigated through Masandawana’s midfield right into the defence where he created enough space to release a shot, which did not match the energy of the build up

The start of the second half saw the visitors dominating the proceedings and Gamildien was at the end of the most of Swallows’ attack, troubling Downs’ defenders but he was always dealt with, just like in the 55th minute where he looked set for goal, but Mothobi Mvala came surging to distinguish the fire with a well-timed tackle.

Brandon Truter decided to withdraw his striker just after the hour mark and brought on Kgaogelo Sekgota. A couple of minutes later, Sammy Seabi, who is on loan from Sundowns

Sundowns ‘technical team was forced to substitute Thapelo Morena in the 70th minute as he picked up a knock on his thigh, giving Downs coaches more stress as they were already operating on a skeleton squad. However, Sundowns could not hold on to their lead as the spoils were shared in a thrilling affair at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.