Chiefs captain Mphahlele faces late fitness test ahead of Stellies clash

Khaya Ndubane

Mphahlele limped off the field after suffering a hamstring injury during Amakhosi's 3-0 win over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila midweek.

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that captain Ramahlwe Mphahlele will undergo a late fitness test ahead of their DStv Premiership clash against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Zulu – Kaizer Chiefs’ hard work is paying off

Mphahlele limped off the field after suffering a hamstring injury during Amakhosi’s 3-0 win over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila midweek.

“Captain Ramahlwe is undergoing a late fitness test after a hamstring injury,” read a tweet from Chiefs on Friday.

Meanwhile, Amakhosi also confirmed that forward Lebohang Lesako will be out of action for three to four weeks after suffering a knee injury.

“Lesako will be out for 3 of 4 weeks after a knee injury. Speed recovery!”

Good news for Chiefs is that Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, who also limped off the field during the TTM clash, has returned to full fitness after limping off the field against TTM.

“Ngcobo is available for selection after limping out before the match ended on Tuesday.”

Ngcobo is in a rich vein of scoring form after netting two goals in the last two matches for the club and coach Gavin Hunt would be looking at him again to find the back of the net when Chiefs visit Stellies on Saturday.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Chiefs left back Philani Zulu says Amakhosi have been rewarded for the effort they have put in in training to turn their fortunes around.

Victories over AmaZulu, Cape Town City and Tshakhuma FC have lifted the mood around Naturena, following a poor start to the season that saw Gavin Hunt’s side hovering just a point above the relegation zone.

Now Chiefs have moved into the top eight, just two points behind Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates.

“Compared to how we started the season to now it is a big difference, we have moved up the table and it goes to show the hard work put in by the whole team. We are looking forward to carrying on that momentum and winning as many games as we can,” said Zulu.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.