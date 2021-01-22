Safa weighs in on bad officiating in DStv Premiership games

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

Veteran football administrator Natasha Tsichlas says they are aware of the complaints from all corners of the football fraternity regarding poor officiating in football games in South Africa.

A goal Bloemfontein Celtic scored against Mamelodi Sundowns was disallowed after the assistant referee said the goal scorer was in an offside position, but the replay suggested otherwise, which frustrated a lot of supporters who have questioned the decision taken by match officials in DStv Premiership since the start of the 2020/2021 season.

Tsichlas revealed they have begun reviewing each game that has been played, with special attention given to those games that have been flagged for bad officiating.

‘’‘’Yes, we might have had a few bad calls here and there by some officials, but that does not amount to a blanket low standards of refereeing,. We review all matches and results are provided, in most cases, the following day and where an official is guilty, we sanction that individual without fear or favour,’’ Tsichlas told the Safa website.

Tsichlas says they have consulted Safa president Danny Jordaan about making the findings from reviewing games public and the actions set to be taken against match officials who are in the wrong.

‘’With the blessing of Safa President, Dr Danny Jordaan, we will publish all the outcomes on Safa platforms,’’ Tsichlas continued, adding that poor officiating is not a problem that is unique to South Africa and doesn’t reflect on the overall quality of refereeing in the country.

‘’The Review Committee is made up of knowledgeable individuals and one of them is renowned referee Chris Harrison, whose career was cut short by an injury. He is also a respected attorney.

‘’These are difficult times, our officials are trying their best but that doesn’t mean we can condone poor officiating,” she concluded.

