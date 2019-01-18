Fantasy Football Midway Point

At the top of the table, heading into this weekend’s English Premier League matches is Ebrahim Essay and Essay’s 11, who picked up 74 points in Gameweek 22 to move to the top of the January standings with 146 points. Just two points behind him are Wade Twynham and AJz, with _15AVAGE_SQU4D and Keitu Segoati a point further back in third. Gameweek 23 sees one

stand-out fixture, with Arsenal hosting Chelsea at the Emirates tomorrow. Unai Emery’s side have stuttered after a fine start to the season, while Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea have been a little inconsistent of late, beating Manchester City one week, and losing at home to Leicester City the next. The game between the two sides at Stamford Bridge earlier this season was a cracker, with both defences going missing. Arsenal went 2-0 down, but then really should have scored about five times before the break, instead only managing two to go in level. Chelsea regrouped and won through a Marcos Alonso strike. Alonso (above) is probably due a goal – the one against Arsenal is his only strike in the league this season – though he is well worth having in a Fantasy Premier League side either way. His points tally of 119 currently puts him second on the list of all defenders, with only Liverpool’s Andy Robertson ahead of him. Other than Alonso, it may be worth leaning more towards attackers in your FPL side in this match. Eden Hazard should have plenty of space to work in while Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no doubt be keen to get back among the scorers after his side’s 1-0 defeat to West Ham United. Phakaaathi Private Fantasy League top 10 for January:

1 Essay’s 11 – Ebrahim Essay – 146

2 AJz – Wade Twynham – 144

3 _15AVAGE_SQU4D – Keitu Segoati – 143

4 Samurai JACKs – Peter Motse – 141

5 Jurgenmêisters – Deenan Moodley – 139

6 Sanchez XI – HooseinCassoo – 137

7 IHateFantasy – Lyle Kruger – 137

8 Mama Winnie – Chegoane Mabelane – 136

9 Suspectz04 – Jason Ankiah – 135

10 Just in time 112 – Justin Ramsamy – 134

You can still enter Phakaaathi's Private Fantasy League, click here for competition details and to enter and win January's prize of a Canon Powershot SX730 HS camera, valued at R4 999.

