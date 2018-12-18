Fantasy League December Stretch

The winner of the December competition will walk away with a Hi-Sense 49K300UW 49 UHD Smart TV worth R8 500. Busby Babes, going against the name of the team, have absolutely no Manchester United players in their squad, probably a wise decision given the current form of Jose Mourinho’s outfit. Hazard has been a bit quiet for Chelsea, by his ridiculously high standards, in recent games, but bounced back on Sunday with a goal and an assist in the 2-1 victory at Brighton. Captaining Hazard (above) gave FPL players a total of 26 points, which was the clear top contribution in Bahm’s total of 75 points for Gameweek 17, giving Busby Babes a grand total of 222 points for December thus far, with three Gameweeks still to go in a bumper month of English Premier League football. Bahm leads by eight points from Julian Thompson’s Hanging By A Fred, who had a steady week with 60 points, captain Harry Kane picking up 10 of those as captain, after a late assist against Burnley on Saturday. Lukasz Fabianski was also a good pick with nine points for his clean sheet in West Ham’s 2-0 win at Fulham. Special mention must also go to Mahomed Omar amd Mo’s XI, who used their Free Hit bonus chip this week and made excellent use of it too, top scoring in Phakaaathi’s Private Fantasy League win 82 points, to charge up to fourth in the

overall standings for December. Omar also captained Hazard, and had Leroy Sane in hisside, who grabbed 10 points for two assists in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Everton. Mo’s XI also got goals from Watford defender Jose Holebas and Newcastle’s Salomon Rondon, while Kane and West Ham’s Felipe Anderson added further assists. You can still join Phakaaathi’s Private Fantasy League for a chance to win great monthly prizes, by clicking the link at the bottom.

December standings so far:

1 Busby Babes: Yusuf Bham – 222 points

2 Hanging by a Fred: Julian Thompson – 214

3 High Impact FC: Ntandazo Mgquba – 210

4 Mo’s XI: Mahomed Omar – 204

5 Class on Grass: Jake Jacobs – 201

6 AlwaysAboveYou?: Andiswa Nyathi – 201

6 IHateFantasy: Lyle Kruger – 201

8 Hollywood11Stars: Tsumbedzo Mboweni – 197

9 12 Monkeys: Ridwaan Fakir – 196

10 Just in Time 112: Justin Ramsamy – 196

