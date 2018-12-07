Fantasy Football

Matlabi’s Cassius Marabe FC pipped Zane Botha’s White Walkers by a single point, with a final November total of 285 points to 284. Cassius Marabe FC played their triple captain chip in November, but interestingly enough, this was not in any way key in them winning the prize. Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, after all, only picked them up a total of six Fantasy Premier League points for Gameweek 12, in a team score of only 38 points for that week. Sterling was still a key man in Matlabi’s success, however, getting 42 points as captain in Gameweek 11, and another 32 as skipper in Gameweek 13. White Walkers, meanwhile,

started November with a bang, picking up 92 points in Gameweek 11, with captain Sergio Aguero, Sterling and Everton’s Richarlison all scoring big. December’s competition, meanwhile, gives players in the Phakaaathi Private Fantasy League a chance to win a Hisense 49K300UW 49 UHD Smart TV worth R8 500. You can still enter by following the rules in the link at the bottom of this page. This week’s midweek games produced some high scoring, with Julia Thompson’s Hanging By a Fred side top of December’s league with 86 points. Thompson did well to captain Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson

(above), who got a goal and an assist against Huddersfield, as did Marcus Fraser, also picked by Hanging By a Fred. Harry

Kane was another top scorer in the team, with 12 points for his goal and assist against Southampton. There were not too many high FPL scorers in defence for Gameweek 15, meanwhile, as not one side in the English Premier League managed to keep a clean sheet. Still those, like Thompson, who picked West Ham goalkeeper Lucas Fabianski, did well, as he saved a penalty in their win over Cardiff. Wolves defender Matt Doherty, one of the surprise successes in the FPL this season, also got five points for his assist in his side’s impressive win over Chelsea.

You can still enter Phakaaathi’s Private Fantasy League, click here for competition details and to enter and win December’s prize of a Hisense 49K300UW 49 UHD Smart TV worth R8 500 proudly sponsored by Fair Price. Good luck!

