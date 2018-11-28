Fantasy Football Final Stretch

With that match and one Gameweek still to come in November, it was Liso Nkodi and Izinja Zegame FC who led the way for this month, with the top player in November walking away with a Canon Powershot SX730 HS camera valued at a cool R4 999. Izinja Zegame benefited from captaining Raheem Sterling for Gameweek 13, with the Manchester City attacker picking up 32 points for Nkosi, thanks to a goal and two assists in a 4-0 hammering of West Ham United. Elsewhere, Nkosi also had Andy Robertson in his side, the Liverpool defender grabbing seven points from the Reds’ 3-0 win at Watford. Just three points behind Nkosi in the November scoring thus far was Cassius Matladi and Cassius Marabe FC, who were also the joint top scorers for Gameweek 13 in Phakaaathi’s Private Fantasy League, ahead of last night’s match. Cassius Marabe also had Sterling (above) as their captain and picked the superb Leroy Sane, who got them 19 points even without being their captain. Also in Matladi’s side, Trent Alexander-Arnold got 14 points for his clean sheet and goal in Liverpool’s win at Watford, while Jamie Vardy took eight points after netting for Leicester at Brighton. Also picking up 88 points for the week so far was Bongani Ngubeni and Razor FC, though they are 49th on the overall standings for November. Ngubeni got a lot of points from the Liverpool trio of Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, while also having Dele Alli, who managed a goal and assist in Tottenham’s 3-1 thumping of Chelsea on Saturday evening.

Phakaaathi Private Fantasy League standings for November so far (excluding last night’s game)

1 – Izinja Zegame FC – Liso Nkosi – 215

2 -Cassius Marabe FC -Cassius Matladi – 212

3 – Super Scorers FC- Ziyaad Daya – 207

4 – White Walkers – Zane Botha – 206

5 – LORD COMMANDER FC -Tichaona Brian Chari – 205

6 – 12 Monkeys – Ridwaan Fakir – 197

7 – Yekedero FC – William Chawira – 197

8 – Mlilo FC – Kgomotso Motsamai – 195

8 – Threshold- Edward Kholomonyane – 195

10 – Ayfeez United – Afika Mantanga – 195

