Fantasy Football

For players in Phakaaathi’s Private Fantasy League, meanwhile, there is the extra motivation of the prize for the best player in the month of November. The winner at the end of this month will receive a Canon Powershot SX730 HS camera valued at a cool R4 999. This could be a time, if you have not already, to play your Wildcard, and change your squad completely for the remaining EPL games in 2018. It is a difficult balancing act, but it could be wise, especially if your team has been struggling. To help you anyway, here are three players that might prove useful additions to an FPL squad. Remember, you can still enter Phakaaathi’s Private Fantasy League, for the chance to win great monthly prizes, just by following the instructions in the link at the bottom of this page.

Joe Hart(£4.5 million): Joe has had a rapid descent as a goalkeeper, from England and Manchester City No 1 to a fight to survive with Burnley in the English Premier League. He remains an excellent keeper on his day, however, and has proved this in the EPL, racking up 51 points so far, behind only England’s current No 1 Jordan Pickford, Liverpool’s Allison and Manchester City’s Ederson. Hart has built all these points despite keeping just three clean sheets in 12 games, and is cheaper than all of those above him in the scoring charts, so may well be worth a punt.

Ben Chilwell (£5.1 million): Chilwell’s performances at left-back for Leicester have won him a place in the England side that qualified for the Uefa Nations League semifinals this weekend. Chilwell has also performed well in the FPL of late, picking up six points as Leicester drew with Burnley in their last match, and 12 points in the game before that as he also scored the only goal of the Foxes’ 1-0 win at Cardiff. Leicester are at home to Tottenham this weekend, not the easiest of games, but Chilwell may still be one to consider.

Richarlison (£6.9 million): Richarlison (above) has had a fantastic start to his Everton career, racking up 59 FPL points so far, and doing this despite getting -2 for his red card in the game against Bournemouth, and getting no points for missing the next two games against Huddersfield and West Ham. He has six goals and an assist in the league so far for the Toffees this season, and Marco Silva’s side should be high on confidence going into their meeting with Watford on Monday on the back of an impressive draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

