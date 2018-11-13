Fantasy Football Midway Point

Still leading the way is William Chawira and his Yekedero FC, but just six points separate the top five, with what promises to be a thrilling last couple of gameweeks this month to come. Making the most progress in the top five was Cuan Jekels, whose The Reaper team got an impressive 75 points in Gameweek 12. Jekels captained Mohamed Salah, who scored in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Fulham and got 9 points, doubling to 18 as captain. The Reaper also had Trent Alexan-der-Arnold, whose assist for Salah’s goal and clean sheet got him 11 points. In attack, there was an assist for Wolves’ Raul Jimenez(6 points) against Arsenal and, of course, a rocket from Sergio Aguero (7 points) in Manchester City’s derby win at home toManchester United. Watford defender Jose Holebas, meanwhile, got 8 points after scoring in the Hornets’1-1 draw with Southampton, while Marcos Alonso also got 8 points for a clean sheet in Chelsea’s 0-0 draw at home to Everton. In a low-scoring week, the joint top scorers in the whole Phakaaathi Private Fantasy League were Preshlen Thevar,whose Ecko United’s 77 points were only enough to lift the side up to 105th in the overall standings, and Abubarkr Hassen and Reid Your Salah, whose 77 points moved them up to a more impressive 8th in the standings. Hassen, unsurprisingly, given his team name, also captained Salah (right), while Callum Paterson of Cardiff proved a good pick, with a goal and an assist in their 2-1win at home to Brighton. Ecko United meanwhile benefited from having Henrickh Mkhitariyan, who scoredArsenal’s late equalizer against Watford, and David Silva, who netted the opener in the Manchester derby. With an international break, this could be the time many players decide if they have not already done it, to drop their first wildcard, and pick a totally new team heading into a busy couple of months before the New Year. You can still enter Phakaaathi’s Private Fantasy League, meanwhile, by clicking the link at the bottom of this page.

Top 10 for November so far

1 Yekedero FC – WilliamChawira- 154

2 = – Izinja Zegame FC – Liso Nkosi- 151

2 = – The Reaper – Cuan Jekels- 151

4 ManU4Ever – Henry Thornicroft- 148

5 Moratahahaha FC – Ziyaad Daya – 148

6 nana’s team – Haroun Moolla- 143

7 White Walkers – Zane Botha- 142

8 Reid your Salah – Abubakr Hassen – 142

9 Fhm – Faheema Moolla – 140

10 Amakhosi – Kevin Moodley – 140

You can still enter Phakaaathi’s Private Fantasy League, click here for competition details and to enter November’s

Canon PowerShot SX730 HS camera worth R4 999 proudly sponsored by Canon. Good luck!

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.