Action hotting up in Phakaaathi Fantasy League

There are two gameweeks to go in September, and leading the way is Mohamed Mansoor and his Balla Chutney FC, just three points clear of Cuan Jekels’ The Reaper.

Five points further back are Axel Collins’ Barney’s Clan and Vhutshilo Thavhiwa’s Chela Thupa!! It was Thavhiwa who won the August competition, walking away with a Jasmine 3-Piece Recliner Set, valued at R12 000 and sponsored by Fair Price.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s games in the English Premier League, FPL managers who have not already done so must be thinking seriously about getting Chelsea’s Eden Hazard into their team.

Hazard scored 20 points with a hat-trick last weekend, and after being rested for Chelsea’s Uefa Europa League fixture last night, should be fresh and raring to go when the Blues travel to West Ham on Sunday. Hazard is expensive, mind you, valued at £10.9 million, and the Hammers could yet spring a surprise after finally winning last weekend. Andriy Yarmolenko netted a double in a 3-1 win at Everton and represents decent value at £6.8 million.

Elsewhere, Manchester United look good value for a win at home to Wolves tomorrow. Paul Pogba (below), who got two goals in the Champions League in midweek, is expensive at £8.2 million.

Bournemouth have been brilliant, and are at Burnley, who have lost their mojo from the 2017/18 campaign. Ryan Fraser is the third best overall points scorer in midfield, with 29 points, and represents great value at £5.7 million.

Remember that you can still enter Phakaaathi’s Private Fantasy League by following the rules below. Good luck, and in the meantime, here is the full list of the top ten so far in September:

1 Balla Chutney FC – Mohamed Mansoor – 147

2 The Reaper – Cuan Jekels – 144

3 Barney’s clan – Axel Collins – 139

4 Chela Thupa!! – Vhutshilo Thavhiwa – 139

5 Superkings – Yusuf Laher – 138

6 Sesing FV – Reginald Sesing – 135

7 Class on Grass- Jake Jacobs – 134

7 High Impact FC – Ntandazo Mgquba – 134

9 12 Monkeys – Ridwaan Fakir – 133

10 Kroos Control- Ridhwaan Mayet – 132

To join our fantasy league, follow these steps:

1. Register your team at fantasy.premierleague.com.

2. Go to https://citizen.co.za/ competitions/1989138/join-ourphakaaathi-fantasy-premierleague/ and fill in the entry form, once you have done this, we will supply you with a code for our private league. If you’ve lost your code, please SMS the keyword FANTASY, followed by your full name, date of birth and email address to 33521 and the code will be re-sent to your phone (SMSs are charged at R1.50 each and errors will be billed. Free and bundle SMSs do not apply).

