Alex Collins’ Barney’s Clan lead the pack

Hazard’s hat-trick against Cardiff City, propelling the Blues to a 4-1 win, earned him a massive 20 points, and certainly worked for Mohamed Mansoor, whose Balla Chutney FC side topped the September standings, ahead of last night’s final match of Gameweek 5 between Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The manager who finishes with the most points in Phakaaathi’s Private Fantasy League for the month of September will win themselves a Canon Powershot SX730 HS camera, valued at R4 999.

Mansoor, like many other clever managers, also captained Hazard, which means he doubled his points total to an amazing 40 points just for one player! Elsewhere in Mansour’s side, Leicester City’s James Maddison, who has made an excellent start to his Foxes career, picked up eight points, while Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero and Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha grabbed four points apiece.

Just three points behind Balla Chutney FC was Cuan Jekels and his side, The Reaper. Jekels also captained Hazard, while the likes of Wolves’ Ryan Bennett and Palace’s Patrick van Aanholt proved clever picks in defence, as their sides kept clean sheets.

The top scorer this week, in Phakaaathi’s Private Fantasy League, again before last night’s game wrapped matters up, was Alex Collins, whose Barney’s Clan side had put together a massive 90 points, again benefiting from captaining Hazard. Collins also had Manchester City’s Ederson in goal, and Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the young defender who has had such a brilliant start to the season for the Eagles, and who picked up an impressive eight points in Gameweek 5.

Don’t forget to look out for another Fantasy Football piece in Phakaaathi Plus on Friday. In the meantime, you can still enter the league, for a chance to win great prizes every month, by following the rules in the advert below. Good luck!

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.